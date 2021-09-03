Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los Diez Anillos
SHANG-CHI Y LA LEYENDA DE LOS DIEZ ANILLOS, de Marvel Studios, está protagonizada por Simu Liu como Shang-Chi, quien debe afrontar un pasado que él creía haber dejado atrás y enfrentarse a su padre, jefe de la peligrosa organización los Diez Anillos. La película cuenta también con Awkwafina como la amiga de Shang-Chi, Katy, con Meng’er Zhang, con Fala Chen y Florian Munteanu, con Michelle Yeoh como Ying Nan y con Tony Leung como Xu Wenwu. SHANG-CHI Y LA LEYENDA DE LOS DIEZ ANILLOS está dirigida por Destin Daniel Cretton y producida por Kevin Feige y Jonathan Schwartz, con Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso y Charles Newirth como productores ejecutivos. Guion de Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham. Historia de Dave Callaham y Destin Daniel Cretton.
