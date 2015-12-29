Disney – Concursos Redes Sociales - Bases Legales
Concurso Instagram Star Wars España – The Mandalorian and Grogu – Reseñas – Junio 2026 (PDF, 500 KB)
Concurso Instagram DisneySpain – Toy Story 5 – Prèmiere – Junio 2026 (PDF, 402 KB)
Bases Legales del Concurso - Concurso Instagram 20th Century Studios España – El Diablo Viste de Prada 2 – Reseñas – Mayo 2026 (PDF, 202 KB)
Bases Legales del Concurso Redes libros Disney – Disney+ - Abril 2026 (PDF, 409KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO - Concurso Instagram Día de Los Simpson en STAR Channel – Abril 2026 (PDF, 327 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO - Concurso Instagram Star Wars España – The Mandalorian and Grogu – Pase Especial – Abril 2026 (PDF, 318 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO - Concurso Instagram 20th Century Studios España – El Diablo Viste de Prada 2 – Pase Especial – Abril 2026 (PDF, 313 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONURSO - Concurso Instagram Disney España – Hoppers – Reseñas – Marzo 2026 (PDF, 329 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO - Concurso Instagram DisneySpain – Hoppers – Pase Familiar – Febrero 2026 (PDF, 317 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL SORTEO - Sorteo Redes 250 suscripciones - Febrero 2026 (PDF, 331 KB)
Concurso Redes Pack Percy Jackson – Enero 2026 (PDF, 340 KB)
Concurso Instagram Disney España – Zootrópolis 2 – Reseñas – Diciembre 2025 (PDF, 367 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL SORTEO: Sorteo Gala Navidad D+ (PDF, 275 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL SORTEO: Sorteo Gala Navidad D+ (PDF, 279 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO: Concurso Instagram 20th Century Studios España - Avatar Premiere - Diciembre 2025 (PDF, 4.0 MB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO: Concurso Redes Fan Event Percy Jackson Season2 (PDF, 345 KB)
BASES LEGALES DEL CONCURSO: Concurso Instagram DisneySpain – Zootrópolis 2 – Premiere – Noviembre 2025 (PDF, 314 KB)
Concurso Instagram 20th Century Studios España – DMFN Poster firmado – Noviembre 2025 (PDF, 315 KB)
Concurso Redes Pack Pesadilla antes de Navidad - Octubre 2025 (PDF, 343 KB)
Sorteo 20th Century Studios España – Predator: Badlands – SDCC Málaga – Septiembre 2025 (PDF, 328 KB)
Sorteo Disney España – Tron: Ares – SDCC Málaga – Septiembre 2025 (PDF, 316 KB)